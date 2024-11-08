Burn victim allegedly throws himself from hospital window

The 50-year-old man had been admitted to hospital four days prior to the incident, whereby he allegedly threw himself out of a toilet window.

Police are investigating claims a man allegedly committed suicide at a hospital in the Free State.

The 50-year-old patient allegedly threw himself from a window on the third floor on Thursday.

Man was burns patient at hospital

Free State Department of Health spokesperson Mondli Mvambi said on Friday that management had been alerted to a lifeless body at Pelonomi Tertiary Hospital at about 7 am the day before.

“It was confirmed that a 50-year-old male patient from Botshabelo was admitted at the burns unit of Pelonomi Tertiary Hospital on Sunday, 3 November 2024,” Mvambi said.

“This patient from the burns unit walked down the stairs from the seventh floor until he found an open male toilet on the third floor with a back window open and he threw himself down in what seems like an act of suicide.”

The spokesperson said according to hospital staff, the man did not show any signs of emotional distress, thus he did not need attentive care beyond the medical treatment he was receiving for burn wounds.

“His next of kin was alerted about this unfortunate incident and the law enforcement authorities are dealing with the matter.”

Free State MEC for Health Monyatso Mahlatsi called it an unfortunate incident and sent the department’s heartfelt condolences to the friends and family of the deceased.

“We would like to take this opportunity to urge and encourage men to speak out and seek help when they feel that the pressures of life and personal circumstances become too heavy to bear” he said.

Suicide is far more prevalent among South African men than women

Earlier this week, an expert said something needed to be done to address the fact South African men are four to five times more likely to die by suicide than women

“We need a breakthrough in male mental health, especially for the countless boys and men who lack the emotional support needed to navigate life’s challenges,” said Jaco van Schalkwyk, founder of The Character Company (TCC), a non-profit organisation working to support boys growing up without fathers.

“There’s a chronic lack of emotional well-being among the country’s boys and men.

“While our suicide stats say enough, this crisis is also evident in the high rates of crime and violence, gender-based violence (GBV), and the epidemic of substance abuse disorders across South African communities,” he said.

Van Schalkwyk added that some South African cultures still largely expect boys to suppress emotions, reinforcing outdated ideas of masculinity that leave little room for vulnerability or mental well-being.

Additional reporting by Lineo Lesemane.