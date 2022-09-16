Calm restored in Alexandra following unrest after pupil stabbed deputy principal with scissors

Kgomotso Phooko

The Gauteng Department of Education said calm has been restored in Alexandra after a grade 11 pupil stabbed and wounded a deputy principal at Realogile High School with a pair of scissors on Wednesday.

The incident sparked unrest as pupils on Thursday marched to five other high schools in the area, removing pupils from their classes and mobilising them to join their march.

Gauteng Education spokesperson Steve Mabona said that activities at the affected schools continued as normal on Friday.

He said they had a meeting on Thursday, where it was agreed that a petition will be submitted to the department with all grievances.

The pupils embarked on the protest and disrupted school activities demanding for safety interventions in their schools.

The pupil who stabbed the deputy principal was scheduled to make a court appearance at the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

The stabbing incident

The incident happened when the pupil was called to the office for misconduct.

He then reportedly stormed out of the office and returned with a pair of scissors and chased both the principal and deputy principal, stabbing and wounding the deputy principal.

The deputy principal was rushed to a hospital and was treated for the injuries sustained and later discharged.

The department on Thursday had raised concerns about the unrest that the incident caused in the area and deployed police to disperse the pupils.

“We note with serious reservations the unfortunate disruption of education, more so since our Grade 12 learners are currently busy writing their preliminary examinations. As the Department, we are working tirelessly to ensure that learners are safe in all our schools.

“Indeed, it is concerning that some learners were reported to have even brandished firearms during the said unrest. We urge all learners to refrain from acts of misconduct at our schools, and use the appropriate channels to raise important matters,” said Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi

