Cape Town businessman accused of stealing R1.2m granted bail

The man entered into an agreement under which he would provide fleet services for a clients during the G20 Summit in SA.

A Cape Town businessman accused of using a G20 Summit fleet services contract to access a client’s finances and allegedly transfer nearly R1.2 million from the company’s account to his own has appeared in court.

The 68-year-old Cape Town man, Willem Adriaan Le Grange, appeared before the Pretoria Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday on a charge of theft

G20 Summit

It is alleged that in 2025, Le Grange and the complainant entered into an agreement under which he would provide fleet services for the complainant’s business during the G20 Summit.

On 06 August 2025, Le Grange allegedly requested access to the complainant’s bank accounts under the pretence that he needed to facilitate payments related to the service agreement.

In January 2026, while accessing the company’s bank account, the complainant allegedly discovered that R1.2 million had been transferred from the company’s account into Le Grange’s personal bank account.

Investigation

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said that following an internal investigation, the matter was reported to the police on 17 February 2026, and a criminal case was opened.

“After further investigations by law enforcement authorities, Le Grange was arrested at his Cape Town residence on 1 October 2026.”

Bail

The State did not oppose bail, submitting that Le Grange was not considered a flight risk.

The court subsequently found that it was in the interests of justice to grant bail and released Le Grange on R20 000 bail.

The matter was postponed to 8 December 2026 for further investigation.

Ferrari sale

Earlier this week, Hangwani Maumela, a businessman implicated in the Tembisa Hospital corruption investigation, lost a court bid to stop the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) from selling his Ferrari SF90 Stradale.

The High Court ruled that the sale could proceed, with at least R9.5 million in proceeds to be held in an interest-bearing trust account pending civil recovery proceedings.

The SIU said the vehicle’s mounting storage, insurance, and maintenance costs justified the sale. Maumela is accused of benefiting from hundreds of millions of rand in allegedly irregular hospital contracts