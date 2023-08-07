One dead as Cape Town taxi strike turns deadly

By Faizel Patel

The Cape Town taxi strike has turned deadly after one person was shot dead and three others injured near Cape Town International Airport.

Police said a motorist fired shots at assailants pelting cars with stones in the vicinity of the airport on Monday morning.

Deadly taxi strike

Brigadier Novela Potelwa said Western Cape police have deployed a heavy contingent of officials in response to mini bus taxis blockading Airport Approach Road leading to the airport.

“An individual was shot dead and three others injured after a motorist was pelted with stones on airport approach. The driver responded to the attack by firing several shots. As a result, a death and three injuries were recorded.

“A murder and attempted murder cases are being investigated. The identities of the deceased person has yet to be determined. The incident has further compounded efforts to clear the road with traffic currently flowing and deployments still in place in the area,” Potelwa said.

Hotspots

Potelwa said police, City of Cape Town’s metro police, law enforcement, and traffic services have also been deployed at various hotspots.

“Additional forces, including air support, are en-route to a number of locations where traffic interruptions and other incidents have been reported. Commuters and road users are urged to be vigilant on the roads.

“Integrated law enforcement deployments remain on hand to deal with unlawful incidents affecting road users,” said Potelwa.

Buses torched

Meanwhile, four more Golden Arrow buses have been torched in Cape Town despite the company securing a court interdict to stop acts of violence

Golden Arrow spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer told The Citizen: “Four buses, unfortunately, have been torched around the time the taxi blockade was occurring on the N2 near Borcherds Quarry. Two of our buses were set alight there. Another two were set alight in different parts of Philippi this morning.”

This brings the total to 10 buses torched in the city since Thursday.

