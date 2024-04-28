5 kidnapping suspects arrested as 19-year-old man rescued

The suspects were caught after demanding a ransom from the family.

Five people have been arrested for kidnapping, house robbery, extortion and unlawful possession of firearms after a 19-year-old man was bundled into a car during a home invasion in Stilfontein, North West, on Friday.

Son kidnapped after house robbery

North West police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said the arrests took place after four men stormed into a house in Khuma Extension 6 on Thursday evening.

“The suspects allegedly threatened the mother, then robbed her of R6 500cash, and took her 19-year-old son’s cellphone,” said Mokgwabone.

The men then used the family’s Toyota Corolla to flee. They bundled the 19-year-old into the car as they were doing so.

Ransom demand leads to police operation

When the crime was reported to police, a multi-disciplinary team developed a plan to catch the suspects.

“The suspects used the son’s cell phone to call the family demanding ransom. With the involvement of hostage negotiators, a drop-off point was agreed upon after the suspects reduced the ransom amount. The team tactically kept an observation until a male was spotted walking from a panel beating workshop, then taking the money and running back,” said Mokgwabone.

Suspects arrested

Two suspects were then arrested at the scene and a silver Volkswagen GTI was seized.

The law enforcement team then moved to Extension 3, Alabama, where two other suspects got out of a white Toyota Camry and ran away.

“The team chased and apprehended the pair after one of them was shot in the leg. The kidnapping victim’s cellphone was discovered in the vehicle while the victim was found unharmed in the boot of the Camry.”

The injured suspect was taken to hospital where he is under police guard.

The fifth suspect was arrested at a house at Extension 13, Kanana Location. Police also found two 9mm Glock pistols and a .38 special revolver, all with serial numbers filed off, at the house.

Mokgwabone said the family’s Toyota Corolla was then found abandoned near Rex Flats, at Extension 2, Jouberton Location.

The suspects – three Mozambicans and two South Africans – aged between 29 and 38, are expected to appear in the Stilfontein and Orkney Magistrates’ Courts on Monday, 29 April 2024.

The police are also verifying the legal status of Mozambican nationals in the country.

