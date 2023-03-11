Castle Lager initiative to produce 30 000 loaves of bread for the needy

Brian Sokutu

In one of a first-of-its-kind innovation, iconic South African brand Castle Lager, has used by-products of its beer brewing process to produce bread that is high in fibre, sustainable, and a source of protein.

Feeding the needy

With a target to produce about 30 000 loaves to distribute to needy SA communities, the initiative dubbed “Bread of the Nation”, forms part of the brand’s Better World Programme.

Castle Lager uses high-quality, locally grown grains to brew Mzansi’s favourite beer, with the by-product being repurposed and made by a bakery, The Health Food Company.

According to Castle Lager brand director Wendy Bedforth, for over 127 years, South African Breweries (SAB) and Castle Lager “have always represented the values of resilience and unity, bringing together South Africans through our favourite pastimes”.

Said Bedforth: “As a proudly SA brand, we are delighted to leverage our production process for the greater good that will fuel the everyday hard-working South African.

“Bread of the Nation forms part of Castle Lager’s rebranding campaign to bring Mzansi’s favourite brew closer to our communities.

“This campaign speaks to our commitment to using the power of our brand to reshape and rebuild a better South Africa.”

Environmental sustainability

The initiative forms part of SAB and Castle Lager’s zero-waste and sustainability commitments – its ongoing drive to reduce carbon emissions and minimising the impact of operations on the environment.

The excess grain by-product left over after the brewing process was previously sold to cattle farmers.

Through the drive, the by-product will now be repurposed for a further poverty alleviation impact in the country.

To optimise the distribution of the bread mix, Castle Lager has teamed up with a non-governmental food-rescue and hunger relief organisation, SA Harvest, which will use its footprint and partnerships to distribute the bread.

SA Harvest’s mission is to end hunger in South Africa and has delivered 38.6 million meals since its inception in 2019 – rescuing 11.6 million kilograms of food that would have gone to waste. It has a network of over 200 beneficiary organisations around the country.

Added Bedforth: “As a caring corporate citizen, Castle Lager has been actively seeking innovative ways to improve the lives of South Africans.

“This campaign allows us an opportunity to use the beer’s by-product to showcase the goodness within Castle.”

Food insecurity in SA

Said SA Harvest CEO and founder Alan Browde: “Over 20 million people in South Africa are classified as food vulnerable, while 10.3 million tonnes of food go to waste every year.

“The SAB initiative to utilise a by-product – something that would ordinarily be viewed as waste and end up contributing to climate change – is an example of kind of innovation it will take to solve hunger in South Africa.

“It is about transforming the by-product into a nutritious means of feeding those in desperate need.

“We are delighted to partner with an organisation that shares our vision for reducing the environmental impact of food waste – delivering nourishing food to the most vulnerable in our society.”

According to Measuring Food Security in South Africa, a report released by Statistics South Africa, almost 23.6% of South Africans in 2020 were affected by moderate to severe food insecurity, while almost 14.9% experienced severe food insecurity.

“Bread of the Nation eloquently translates the ethos of our new brand campaign ‘It’s Within’, which celebrates the shared values of courage and optimism that South Africans use to rise above their daily challenges – causes of hopelessness and pessimism,” said Bedforth.

“What better way to bring this renewed hope than by using the goodness within SAB and Castle Lager, to fuel this South African spirit.

“Bread of the Nation represents innovation for good,” she maintained.

The initiative which kicked off in Walkerville, south of Johannesburg, is expected to run for three years.

