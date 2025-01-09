America’s instability under Trump’s influence

Trump’s ideas, from acquiring foreign land to meddling in other nations’ affairs, reflect the instability that threatens the world’s peace and security.

You’ve got to hand it to Donald Trump and his sidekick, Elon Musk. They don’t have any doubts about their ability to change not only their own country, but also the planet as we know it.

Musk has been offering unsolicited advice to citizens of the UK about how their country should be run and this week, Trump unveiled his own grandiose vision to acquire some more territory for the United States – indicating that he thinks Greenland and the Panama Canal should be brought under the Stars and Stripes flag.

Not only that, he also claimed the US was “subsidising” its northern neighbour Canada and hinted that perhaps Ottawa should think about becoming the 51st US state.

Greenland and Panama both virulently rejected the president-elect’s flights of fancy, while many Canadians and Americans pointed out that running a trade deficit with Canada – as the US does, because it imports more than it exports – is not even close to subsidising its neighbour.

The fact that Trump can air such impractical and potentially dangerous imperial ambitions is a further indication that his presidency will add immeasurably to global insecurity.

And, no matter what his supporters believe, that is the last thing the world needs now.

