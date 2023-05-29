Safeguarding the young: SA’s Child Protection Week

By Cheryl Kahla

South Africa observes Child Protection week year as a way to shine a spotlight on the right of children, as enshrined in the Constitution and the Children’s Act of 2005.

This pivotal week is led by the Department of Social Development, in partnership with other government departments and NGOs working towards safeguarding children.

Child Protection Week 2023

This year’s theme – ‘Let us Protect Children during Covid-19 and Beyond’.

Constitutional promise

Government calls on everyone to lend their support to this initiative since the responsibility of breaking the cycle of neglect and abuse inflicted on children lies in our collective hands.

South African children are part of a society with a Constitution that places their rights at the top of its priorities, ensuring equality and dignity for all.

The commitment to shield children from harm is not just a noble value; it’s a binding duty outlined in Article 28 of the South African Constitution.

A helping hand during Child Protection Week

In order to offer assistance to those in need, the department of social development pioneered a 24/7 call centre.

The aim of this call centre is to offer assistance and counselling to victims of gender-based violence.

Dial 0800 428 428 (0800 GBV GBV) for help, or request a social worker from the Command Centre by dialling 1207867# (free) from any cell phone.

Green ribbon for solidarity

Government also encourages everyone to wear a Green Ribbon during Child Protection Week as a symbol of support for the promotion of children’s rights, care, and protection.

The colour green signifies lfe and growth, and wearing the ribbon this week shows your support for the initiative.

But more than that, it also sends a message of unity and support to victims and survivors.