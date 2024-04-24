Local News

Home » News » South Africa » Local News

Avatar photo

By Citizen Reporter

Journalist

2 minute read

24 Apr 2024

04:26 pm

Community Chat: What punishment should be given to those who neglect their children?

Have your say on today's big issue.

A toy bear looking out the window.

Child neglect has been thrown back into the spotlight. Picture: iStock

With less than a month to go to Child Protection Week, the discovery of a baby in a shallow grave has thrown conversations about infant neglect back into the spotlight.

The body of the five-month-old baby boy was discovered in a shallow grave near a pit toilet at Mpongompongweni in KwaDukuza over the weekend.

According to The North Coast Courier, police said the child‘s parents were allegedly intoxicated when the child died a week earlier.

The father reportedly encouraged the mother to help bury the baby at a nearby river, but they struggled to dig an appropriate hole and returned home with the body.

“An inquest docket has been opened and a postmortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death. Detectives are investigating the case to bring those involved to justice,” said iLembe cluster police spokesperson, Captain Alex Thomson.

READ MORE ON THIS STORY HERE.

What punishment should be given to negligent parents? Vote in our poll below and share your thoughts on X and Facebook.

Read more on these topics

baby child child abuse Editor’s Choice neglect

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Local News Community Chat: What punishment should be given to those who neglect their children?
Courts State won’t oppose bail for senior health official arrested for fraud
Local News Inquest opened after baby buried, allegedly by intoxicated parents in KwaDukuza
Local Soccer Sundowns coach Mokwena defends Onyango from boo boys
Elections ‘Constitutional crisis’? ConCourt sets Thursday deadline for Zuma and MK party

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe