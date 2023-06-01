By Alex Japho Matlala
1 Jun 2023
Cholera fears as health facilities grapple water shortages

By Alex Japho Matlala

The department said the residents destroyed water infrastructure and closed the Nandoni Dam.

Four hospitals and a number of healthcare centres are facing acute water shortages following a protracted week-long community protest in the Thulamela local municipality, the Limpopo department of health said this week. The affected hospitals are Tshilidzini, Donald Fraser, Louis Trichardt and Malamulele. However, Vhembe district municipality spokesperson Matodzi Ralushai said the strike was called off following meetings with community leaders. The department said the residents destroyed water infrastructure and closed the Nandoni Dam, which is the main water source in the region. “Due to the closure of the dam, delivering water through water tankers to the hospitals will not...

