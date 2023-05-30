North West confirms first two cases of cholera

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe

The North West Department of Health has confirmed the province’s first two cases of cholera.

Cholera outbreak

The department on Tuesday said it registered two laboratory-confirmed cases of cholera in the Bojanala District Municipality of two males, aged 38 and 68, from the Madibeng and Moretele Local Municipalities.

Spokesperson Tebogo Lekgethwane said both patients presented with vomiting and diarrhoea, which are symptoms of cholera.

Hamaanskraal

Lekgethwane said the department was expecting to record cases of cholera in the areas because they are closer to Hamaanskraal, north of Pretoria, where most of the country’s cases have been reported.

While the source of the cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal is yet to be determined, at least 23 people have died from the gastrointestinal infection and one other person in the Free State.

“The department urges the public not to panic as cholera is preventable and curable. All people who experience cholera symptoms, with or without local or international travel history are advised to visit their nearest health facility.

“Cholera is diarrhoeal infection caused by ingestion of food or water contaminated with the bacterium Vibrio cholerae. Individuals generally become ill 12 – 48 hours after exposure. Some of the common symptoms include diarrhoea, cramps, nausea, vomiting and low-grade fever.

“Among people who develop symptoms, the majority have mild or moderate symptoms, while a minority develop acute watery diarrhoea with severe dehydration. This can lead to death if left untreated,” Lekgethwane said in a statement.

The public has been urged to take extra precautionary measures and maintain proper hand hygiene as the country experiences an outbreak of cholera amid the rising number of laboratory-confirmed cases.

