City of Joburg tightens bylaws to tackle metal theft

City of Joburg plans stricter scrap metal bylaws to combat theft and improve urban cleanliness, says MMC Sekwaila.

With the City of Joburg set to tighten bylaws governing the sale of scrap metal to scrapyards, the ongoing plunder of state assets in Gauteng’s largest city could come to an end, according to MMC for environment and infrastructure services Jack Sekwaila.

Speaking on Thursday during the Kleena Joburg campaign in the Johannesburg inner city suburb of Berea, which aims to clean up the filth and fix damaged infrastructure, Sekwaila said the multisectoral project was strengthened by being comprised of law-enforcement, community and business entities.

Joburg scrapyards targeted

With a population of over 6.3 million, Johannesburg is the country’s most populous city, with Berea bordering Hillbrow, Doornfontein and Yeoville.

Despite being swept three times daily, the impact on the busy Johannesburg streets has been barely noticeable – rats, strewn garbage and sewage spillages remain a hindrance to restoring Johannesburg to its former state of cleanliness.

Confident of turning around the current inner city environment of decay, Sekwaila said once the bylaws have been tightened “some scrapyards are certainly going to be closed”.

“Those who steal copper cables from streetlights and traffic lights are going to be arrested.

“Shady scrapyards violating the bylaws are going to be closed and face charges for buying illegal metal.

“Accompanied by law enforcement officers, community and business representatives, we have been on the Kleena Joburg campaign fixing faulty streetlights, sweeping away filth, stamping out illegal dumping and checking on water maintenance,” said Sekwaila.

He said the Kleena Joburg operation began early last year and there is now daily cleaning up of the city at midnight.

“We wanted our Pikitup staff working during the day and at midnight. This was very important to us,” said Sekwaila.

“Among the challenges encountered by staff working at night was that the city was plunged into darkness and they would get attacked and robbed by criminals .

“Hence we have involved law enforcement agencies and security companies.

City of Joburg works with residents and community groups

“The campaign is composed of multidisciplinary teams led by experts and regional directors. It is not just about cleaning but targeting backlogs of water leaks, blocked drains, fixing streetlights and various other things.

“Backlogs have been seen in the Johannesburg inner city of Doornfontein, Jeppestown and the MTN taxi rank.

“If you visit the area around Ellis Park Stadium near Bertrams, you will find it very clean.”

Sekwaila said community buy-in was crucial in ensuring progress in support of the campaign.

“Experience has taught us that you cannot just move into an area and work without informing residents and getting their support.

“We have been joined by property owners and representatives of nongovernmental organisations In this campaign.

“To fight crime, we have been installing cameras in streets. This makes it easier to identify criminals who attack and rob people,” he added.

“We only forcefully enter dingy buildings where we suspect that there is wrongdoing going on.”