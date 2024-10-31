JMPD operation: Point a gun at the police and they will ‘shoot to kill’

'We have instructed the officers to shoot to kill if someone points a gun at them.'

A new operation will be launced on Friday to clean up the inner city of Johannesburg. Picture: iStock

Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) for Public Safety in Johannesburg, Dr Mgcini Tshwaku says the metro police will rid the inner city of crime and lawlessness through a new operation called Nomakanjani.

Tshwaku told the media on Thursday that he will launch the operation on Friday. The operation will fight crime, ensure by-law enforcement, and contribute to revenue enhancement.

“Every individual must be searched. No anarchy will be tolerated. We have instructed the officers to shoot to kill if someone points a gun at them.”

Operation will reach ‘rotten’ areas

He said the operation will reach problematic areas such as Berea, Hillbrow, Yeoville and the Johannesburg CBD. The deteriorating parts of Johannesburg have witnessed high levels of crime, including the hijacking of buildings.

“The City has been battling with crime in the inner city and as a result, many companies threaten to move. This operation is targeted at cleaning it up.”

‘Taxis are some of the biggest lawbreakers’

Tshwaku pointed out taxi drivers in the inner city as some of the biggest lawbreakers. “There is no tolerance for bad behaviour. We will impound taxis which are not roadworthy.

“Some break the law by driving on yellow lines and curbs. That must end, as we will issue tickets, which will be unpleasant.”

However, Tshwaku said police will focus on taxi drivers and everyone who breaks the law. “If you do not want to find yourself at odds with the law, then you must comply.”

He said strategic teams within the metro police department have come together to ensure enough staff and resources are available for the operation. “We have a taxi violence unit. They have no work when there is no taxi violence, so they will join the operation.”

