City of Tshwane halts licensing in this area until November

MMC says the decision follows developments in ongoing litigation concerning the centre's premises.

Licensing services have been suspended at the Station Square Licensing Centre in Akasia, Tshwane

This was confirmed on Monday by Roads and Transport MMC Tlangi Mogale.

Mogale said the decision follows developments in ongoing litigation concerning the centre’s premises.

The following services will temporarily be unavailable:

Motor vehicle registration and licensing

Motor vehicle licence renewals

Driving licence and card renewals

Learner’s licence testing

Renovations

Residents who use Station Square have been advised to use other City licensing centres while alternative arrangements are finalised.

The City is renovating Tshiamo Centre in Pretoria North to accommodate the licensing services previously provided at Station Square.

According to Mogale, the renovations are expected to be completed by the end of November 2026, after which the City will finalise the remaining operational requirements before services commence.

“We recognise that this transition will inconvenience residents of Akasia, Pretoria North and surrounding areas, particularly given the short period available to make alternative arrangements.”

“Our priority is to establish the replacement service at Tshiamo Centre as quickly as possible while ensuring that it meets all regulatory and operational requirements,” Mogale said.