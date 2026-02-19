City Power CEO resigns, will ‘pursue other interests’

Though the Hawks suggested charges be laid against Mashava, City Power said corruption allegations against her were 'baseless'

City Power CEO Tshifularo Mashava will end her decade-long association with the entity at the end of March.

Mashava submitted her resignation letter last week, citing a desire to “pursue personal and other professional interests”.

The outgoing CEO has faced questions around her leadership following a raid on the entity’s headquarters last July.

Credited with increased performance

Mashava’s resignation letter, seen by The Citizen, thanked the board, as well as City Power’s executives and employees for their support during her time in charge.

“We achieved a lot with so little, in a relatively short space of time. I take particular pride and cognisance in that, together, we were able to deliver on the commitments and priorities set out at the beginning of my tenure,” stated Mashava.

She is credited with leading a rollout of several storage and generation projects which are set to add 50 megawatts in capacity.

Additionally, the entity lists upgrades to billing systems and metering, as well as operational improvements as successes of her reign.

Mashava was employed at City Power for 10 years, four of which where in the position of CEO.

“The CEO led a clean-up campaign, which uncovered cases of collusion between contractors and employees, resulting in contracts being frozen, companies blacklisted and staff dismissed.

“During that period, performance improved from around 42% in earlier years to more than 80% in recent reporting periods,” stated City Power spokesperson Issac Mangena.

Cleared of corruption charges

The City Power board in October cleared Mashava of allegations of nepotism, unqualified appointments and weaknesses in internal controls

The Hawks raided City Power’s headquarters in June last year and in November reportedly suggested charges be laid against Mashava.

The National Prosecuting Authority told News24 that the case “was not ripe for enrolment”, while Mangena dismissed the claims as “baseless”.

“An independent forensic investigation sanctioned by the board, late last year, around possible corruption at City Power cleared the CEO and other executives.

“The recent Auditor General report also found no material traces of wrong doing on the work of City Power or its executives,” stated Mangena this week.

Mashava stated that she was proud of her time at City Power, but said that any achievements could not be attributed to her alone.

“I remain confident in the strength of the institution and the capability of its people to continue building on the solid foundation that has been laid,” Mashava concluded.

