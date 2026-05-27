City Power will cut power to these Joburg suburbs next week

The utility also cautioned residents not to assume their power is off just because maintenance is underway.

Residents of several Johannesburg neighbourhoods face back-to-back power interruptions next week as City Power reschedules two separate maintenance jobs that were initially set for this week.

Alexandra SDC areas face a full day without power on Monday

Monday, 1 June 2026 has the longer and more disruptive of the two interruptions in Region E, Alexandra SDC.

An emergency maintenance job at Gresswold substation, originally scheduled for Monday, 25 May 2026, was pushed to the following Monday, with power cut from 9am through to 5pm.

The outage covers a wide band of northern and eastern suburbs, including:

Wynberg;

Kew, Kew South, Kew Central;

Athol;

Sunningdale;

Bramley Gardens, Bramley, Bramley View;

Wynberg Extensions 1 and 2;

Glenhazel;

Lombardy East;

Linksfield North Extensions 7 to 11, Silvamonte;

Crystal Gardens;

Wynberg North, East and West;

Pretoria Main; and

Rembrandt Park.

As with the Sebenza work, City Power described the job as unavoidable network upkeep.

Residents in these areas are urged to plan around the full-day outage, particularly given that restoration could happen earlier than 5pm. “As the supply may be restored at any time, customers are urged to always treat their electricity supply points as live,” City Power said.

The utility added that it “regrets any inconvenience that may be caused by this interruption.”

Sebenza substation work pushes inner-city areas into darkness on Tuesday

Customers in several inner-city and eastern Johannesburg suburbs will lose power for three hours on Tuesday, 2 June 2026, after City Power rescheduled planned maintenance at the Sebenza substation from this past Tuesday.

The interruption will run from 10am to 1pm and affects the Inner City SDC, Region F.

The affected areas include:

Observatory North;

Bezuidenhout Valley, Doornfontein Standby;

South and Central;

Kensington Extension Standby;

RMU 01090 and 01089 at Bellevue Sub, Bruma;

Dewetshof;

Bruma Standby;

Langerman Drive;

Kensington Standby; and

Kensington Extension 3.

City Power said the work cannot be avoided.

“The interruption is necessary to do essential maintenance work on our network which is part of our program of constantly striving to provide a better service,” the utility said.

The utility also cautioned residents not to assume their power is off just because maintenance is underway.

“As the supply may be restored at any time, customers are urged to always treat their electricity supply points as live,” City Power said.

The utility stated that it “regrets any inconvenience that may be caused by this interruption.