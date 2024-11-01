City Power withdraws technicians from Alexandra after two robbed at gunpoint

The incident follows several others where City Power technicians were robbed or held hostage by criminals in Alexandra.

City Power says it has temporarily withdrawn technicians from repairing a damaged electricity pole in Alexandra after two electricians were robbed at gunpoint.

Johannesburg’s electricity utility revealed this on Friday afternoon after the assault that allegedly occurred on Thursday morning.

Spokesperson Isaac Mangena said the incident happened on the corner of 2nd Avenue and London Road.

Technicians robbed of belongings

“Four unknown males approached the two electricians who were inside a stationary vehicle… The four robbed our workers of their personal belongings including cellphones and wallets at gunpoint, and then fled from the scene,” Mangena said.

He added a case of armed robbery has been opened with the police.

“This incident follows a disturbing trend of violence against City Power personnel in Alexandra. A few months ago, an on-duty electrician was held hostage by community members while repairing cables in the area.”

City Power CEO Tshifularo Mashava condemned the criminal activities and called for action to be taken against the perpetrators.

“The safety of our staff is paramount, and we cannot continue rendering services in areas where their safety is threatened,” she said.

“We condemn these brazen attacks and urge the community to cooperate in ensuring a safe working environment.”

Technicians withdrawn, delays lead to further delays

Mangena said in incidents like this entire teams have to be withdrawn for their safety. This lengthens the duration of service disruption.

“In the past few days, a specialised testing device called a meggar, was stolen near the Vasco Da Gama Switching Station in Alexandra while our team was preparing to switch off power supply for a scheduled load reduction.

“This incident disrupted their next task which was to attend to a restoration at the Alexandra substation affecting the hostel distributor following repairs.”

Mashava added that City Power is committed to providing essential services but will not compromise the safety of employees and contractors.

“We appeal to the community to help prevent such incidents and protect our personnel as their primary objective is to ensure that there’s service delivery,” Mashava said.

Mangena said the utility is engaging councillors and community leaders around the township. This is to help them address the growing crime trend.

“Our services remain uninterrupted in other parts of Alexandra.”

