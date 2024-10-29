Alex shooting: Taxi boss reportedly survives second ‘assassination’ attempt

Anonymous members of the ATA told Scrolla Africa that the attacks stem from an ongoing leadership dispute between opposing factions within the organisation.

Government and warring taxi bosses in KwaZulu-Natal have signed a peace pact. Picture: The Witness

A deputy chairperson of the Alexandra Taxi Association (ATA) reportedly survived a second assassination attempt on Monday.

Although the incident allegedly claimed two lives, one of the taxi owner’s alleged bodyguards and an e-hailing driver caught in the crossfire, a second bodyguard was wounded and is in hospital.

Shooting

Ahead of the incident, 24/7 security personnel were at Old Pretoria Road, in Alexandra, when a parked vehicle was suddenly attacked by an SUV.

The targeted vehicle attempted to escape, resulting in a collision with three other cars before the attackers fled the scene.

It was the second reported attempt on the taxi boss’s life in recent months.

It was reported that in August, he and another high-ranking ATA member survived a shooting in Midrand, Johannesburg, which also injured two bystanders: a street vendor and a female motorist.

One suspect was subsequently arrested in connection with that incident.

ALSO READ: Surviving the ride: Women’s stories of taxi commute

Taxi industry violence

Anonymous members of the Alexandra Taxi Association told Scrolla Africa that the attacks stem from an ongoing leadership dispute between opposing factions within the organisation.

The taxi association did not officially confirm the shooting when contacted by The Citizen.

In a separate incident in KwaZulu-Natal, two long-distance taxi drivers were recently shot and killed by anonymous gunmen in Esicayini area outside Nongoma.

The two victims were identified as Sipho Mahlambi from Engoqongweni and Mthibisi Mthethwa from KwaMaqhuma in Usuthu reserve. The two victims were both aged 37.

Mahlambi was reportedly found in the driver’s seat of a white Quantum cab.

His companion, Mthethwa, was found behind Mahlambi’s seat. They were both already deceased with multiple gunshot wounds.

ALSO READ: Gauteng taxi passengers could start swiping as early as next year