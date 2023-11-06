Clive Maher lives his dream of making the world a safer place

Man on a mission: Clive Maher put his company's first fire engine into service in the Northcliff-Fairland area last week.

Clive Maher, pictured with his new fire engine, is a man on a mission. Photo: Hein Kaiser

Ever since he could remember, Clive Maher has had a love for law enforcement, security and military stuff, and just over a decade and a bit ago, he gave up his computer parts business and broke new ground.

He launched a security company and, last week, a private fire department. Maher is a warm, kind person whose love for what he does is evident in everything he says and does.

He’s a community man all the way and his enthusiasm is infectious, enough to inspire anyone to get up, get down and do something about your neighbourhood, your city, your country. Making a safer life for all.

Clive Maher: Man on a mission

He’s a man on a mission: To make the world a safer place and to serve and protect, albeit as a private enterprise.

“It has become up to the private sector to take the baton and provide security services, paramedic and ambulance services and now, fire search-and-rescue services,” said Maher.

Great need for fire service

His company, SCP Security, put its first fire engine into service last week. SCP Security already services thousands of households in the Northcliff-Fairland area, and over the last two or three years, he said, the need for a fire service has become greater and greater.

“The need for that is because our local fire departments are not equipped or don’t have fire engines – or the tender hasn’t been approved for new fire engines,” said Maher.

“And at the end of the day, it’s the taxpayer that ends up suffering the loss of a house or car or family or whatever it might be, because emergency services weren’t able to get there to put out a fire on time.”

ALSO READ: SA Emergency services overwhelmed: How one community created its own

R2m fire engine and crew of six

He spent several years sourcing just the right kind of fire engine, had it overhauled, resprayed, and equipped. About R2 million later, a 100km/h top speed, life-saving fire engine rolled out of the workshop.

“A local fire search-and-rescue trainer stepped up as fire chief. We have trained a crew of six, and can presently manage most emergencies we might be called out to,” he said.

As more funding becomes available, he intends to add to the equipment onboard and kit it out more.

‘Thirsty truck’ not a ‘cheap exercise’ – Maher

She’s a thirsty truck. Apart from holding 10 000 litres of water, she gulps R8 000 worth of diesel to fill her up and, as for fuel economy, there’s no such word in her lingo.

“We get about 20km to the litre,” he said. “It’s not a cheap exercise, but it is a necessary one.”

R30 to R40 added to monthly subscriptions

He said the fire operation would ultimately be funded by SCP Security customers, but at a song. Only about R30 to R40 will be added to monthly subscriptions to have private fire and rescue available.

“To call a spade a spade – and if I hurt some people’s feelings in government, well, I’m sorry…

“I don’t know the exact number of fire engines available today in Joburg, but I do know you’ll be lucky if there’s one, or two, or three available at any time.”

This is why, he reckoned, fire and-rescue services will follow the same route as security and ambulances: Privatisation.

Private security personnel already outnumber the police and military combined, he said, and just a drive down any highway or suburban thoroughfare is evidence enough that paramedics and ambulances don corporate brands, not provincial colours.

“There will probably always be a municipal or provincial service, and they would probably eventually arrive at a scene.

“But, in our area, privateers will likely be there first.”

‘Essential services will become privatised’ – Maher

He said this was already true in many instances of crime or medical emergencies.

“In the end, I believe, all essential services will become privatised.”

Every day is different for Maher and sometimes, he said, he sees things he would rather forget, whether it’s a motor accident, assault, robbery or suicide. People in his line of work see the darker side of humanity, the painful side and the dangerous side.

Fiery family man

When he is not catching crooks, protecting homes or saving lives, he spends time with his family. His two daughters are the joy of his life “and if it wasn’t for my wife, I would never have had the courage to take the leap and follow my dream”.

“My success is directly attributable to her support and belief in me.”

It’s his family and the care he has for people that inspire him every day to get up and go.

ALSO READ: Labour dispute halts Emfuleni fire services