Private firefighters defy Tshwane legal threat

Private firefighting groups in Tshwane say they won’t halt operations despite the city’s legal threats, calling their work a civic duty.

Private firefighters have vowed to keep on serving their communities, despite the city of Tshwane’s threat to go to court to force them to comply with legislation.

The city has accused private fire services currently operating in Tshwane – including Fire Ops SA, Fidelity Securefire, Sinoville Firefighting Association and Laudium Disaster Management – of interfering with the city’s command and control structures during emergencies, compromising incident scene management and operating without public accountability.

City spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the city views this court action as a necessary intervention to restore order, protect public safety and ensure the proper regulation of emergency services.

Private crews reject interference claims

The firefighters not only denied the city’s allegations, but also said they would not stop supporting and serving their respective communities.

Laudium Disaster Management NPO said they have been advised by their attorneys, Jaffer Inc, that the city of Tshwane may only suspend firefighting services if they have secured a court order to do so.

“To date, we have not been served with any court papers and in the light of the advice we have received from our attorneys, we will immediately be reinstating our services to the community.”

Laudium firefighters reinstate suspended services

Initially, the Laudium Disaster Management NPO issued a statement announcing they were suspending all their services in the light of the city’s statement.

They now vow to keep on serving the community. “We provide an important and invaluable service to the community in times of emergencies and wherever we can save lives or property, we have a civic duty to do so.

“Please continue to use our emergency numbers for any emergency,” it said.

Fidelity defends legal and safety compliance

Fidelity Services Group CEO Wahl Bartmann also reacted to the city’s allegations and said the company is fully compliant with international firefighting standards.

The company has, to date, responded to over 800 fires, including 128 fire incidents in Tshwane.

Fidelity SecureFire was not meant to replace municipal fire departments, Bartmann said.

After extensive legal consultation, he was “confident that no existing laws prohibit or restrict the lawful provision of private firefighting services”.

Sinoville Firefighting vows community service continuity

The Sinoville Firefighting Association (SBBV) also slammed the city’s allegations and said the SBBV operates within the framework of existing legislation and is not illegal.

SBBV founder Johan Botha said they will continue to save lives and serve the community, despite the city’s court application.

“The community of Sinoville and surrounding areas can rest assure that the SBBV will not suspend its service delivery to the community due to media statements issued by Tshwane’s communications and marketing department,” he said.

