Cogta launches investigation against Chris Pappas over spousal nepotism allegations

The cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) department in KwaZulu-Natal has ordered an investigation into allegations of spousal nepotism against uMngeni Municipality mayor, Chris Pappas, regarding uMngeni Tourism.

Pappas came under fire this week after former DA member Sizwe Mchunu lodged a complaint with the Public Protector’s office, accusing the mayor of nepotism and corruption after his fiancé, JP Prinsloo, was appointed chairperson of UMngeni Tourism, an NPO funded by the municipality, and received excessive grants.

Mchunu alleged uMngeni Tourism received a R100,000 grant from uMngeni Municipality, while the top five tourism organisations operating within the municipality received R10,000.

Investigation

Cogta MEC Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi instructed relevant officials to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter.

“While we refrain from making judgments about the veracity of these allegations, we express our concern.

“In accordance with our constitutional mandate, we have instructed relevant officials to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter. This investigation will enable us to address the issue promptly and effectively. Once the investigation is concluded, the department will take appropriate actions based on its findings,” said Sithole-Moloi.

ANC backs investigation

ANC KZN spokesperson Mafika Mndebele welcomed Sithole-Moloi’s call to launch an investigation into the matter.

He said the party supports Mchunu for enlisting the services of the public protector.

“Let us allow the Public Protector’s Office to investigate this matter without fear or favour,” said Mndebele.

He said the people of uMngeni Municipality have realised that Pappas’ Zulu accent was “a wool pulled over their eyes”.

“We recall that Pappas was once involved in a hit-and-run accident. This matter was brought to the attention of the police. He had tried to prevent government from holding Operation Sukuma Sakhe Imbizo in uMngeni Local Municipality. He failed dismally. Local communities turned against him and attended Imbizo in large numbers. They realised that he had turned the municipality into his own fiefdom. This must come to an end,” said Mndebele.

Not denying the allegations

Speaking on Ukhozi FM, Pappas did not deny his finance’s NPO received R100,000.

He said uMngeni Tourism was one of three NPOs that were funded by the municipality.

Pappas said uMngeni Tourism was established before he took over as mayor.

He denied his fiancé’s other company, Growth Spurt Consultancy (GSC), got a tender as a consultant to uMngeni Tourism in hosting the Light Up uMngeni Festival last December.

Pappas said GSC was only registered last month.

“How can a company only registered in this year get tenders that did not even exist in 2021? That does not make any sense. Also, why is all of this coming out now, but these people claimed they’ve known about these allegations for a while,” said the mayor.

He said the allegations brought forward by Mchunu were not new. He had been cleared before.