ROAD CLOSURE: Smit Street under M1 highway temporarily closed, here are the alternate routes

The closure of Smit street is expected to cause severe disruptions to traffic in the area.

The closure of Smit street is expected to cause severe disruptions to traffic in the area. Photo: Wesley Lazarus / Shutterstock.com

Motorists using the Smit Street offramp underneath the M1 highway in Johannesburg are in for a tough time.

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) on Sunday announced that Smit Street has been temporarily closed by the Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) as a safety measure.

This follows the recent underground tunnel fire last week on the M1 bridge in Johannesburg.

The closure of Smit street is expected to cause severe traffic disruptions in the area.

Alternate routes

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla has urged motorists to use alternate routes.

“Motorists travelling east and west along Smit Street between Braamfontein and Brixton, accessing the M1 northbound at Smit Street from Braamfontein, and accessing Brixton via the Smit Street off-ramps from the M1 north and south will be affected by the road closure.

“To navigate around the closure, motorists are encouraged to use Enoch Sontonga Avenue for east-west travel between Brixton and Braamfontein, Bertha Street and Jan Smuts Avenue to access the M1 northbound towards Sandton, and the Carr Street off-ramp from the M1 to reach Brixton,” Fihla advised.

Fihla also provided alternate routes for motorists travelling north and south along the M1 highway.

“For those travelling north and south along the M1, the Smit Street off-ramp allows for left turns towards Braamfontein. Eastbound travellers on Smit Street from Brixton can turn left onto the M1 northbound, while westbound travellers from Braamfontein can turn right onto the M1 southbound.”

ALSO READ: WATCH: Cutter, cellphone and 200 degrees heat: Inside the fire that darkened Joburg

Traffic management

JMPD officers are on site to assist with traffic management around the closure and its vicinity. Please plan your route accordingly and follow the directions provided for a smoother journey,” Fihla urged.

Cable theft was alleged to be behind the fire, with City Power security also having to later exchange gunfire with informal settlers who were attempting to steal the burnt cables.

The Joburg power utility said it had seen rising cases of theft and vandalism of its infrastructure. It has now requested more help, reportedly asked police commissioner Lt-Gen Fannie Masemola to help stop cable theft and protect its infrastructure.

ALSO READ: WATCH: City Power suspects fire on M1 highway in Joburg CBD caused by vandals