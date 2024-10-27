Concerns about food poisoning incidents disrupting teaching and learning

At least seven children have died and dozens of others across Gauteng hospitalised after eating snacks predominantly from spaza shops.

The Basic Education Department said the increasing reports of food poisoning have disrupted teaching and learning as the majority of the cases affected learners during school hours.

The department has raised concerns about the several food poisoning cases which has had an impact on learning, saying school time has been directed towards assisting the affected learners with medical attention.

At least seven children have died and dozens of others across Gauteng hospitalised after eating snacks predominantly from spaza shops.

The pupils experienced symptoms such as stomach cramps and vomiting.

Negative effects

Basic Education Department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said the psycho-social impact of food poisoning incidents continues to have negative effects on both the learners and teachers.

Mhlanga said schools and communities in general are places where children should “feel and be safe”.

“In all the cases the learners have consumed items bought from vendors and spaza shops in an around schools. The Department of Basic Education appreciates the work being done by various government departments and other organs of state to address the matter.

“Although some media reports have incorrectly attributed the food poisoning incidents to the National School Nutrition Programme, no evidence has been found in this regard. The National School Nutrition Programme is a key government programme aligned with the National Development Plan 2030 to address hunger, malnutrition and micronutrient deficiencies.” Mhlanga said.

ALSO READ: Tembisa school pupils discharged from hospital after falling ill from suspected food poisoning

Spaza shops

Mhlanga stressed that many food poisoning incidents experienced relate to food items bought through informal vendors.

“The other major factor is that school camps, tuck shops or vendors do not align with NSNP (National School Nutrition Programme) food basket and guidelines due to shifted area of responsibility. In order to address this the school governing body and school management teams should play a leading role in ensuring that healthy food snacks and beverages are sold to learners.

“While the school has no jurisdiction over the street vendors, the school community should make an effort to keep a database of individuals selling food and beverage items on or near the school premises,” Mhlanga said.

Responsibility

Mhlanga said the entire community where the school is located should take responsibility for the wellbeing of its children especially if the items consumed are sold outside school premises.

He added that the school should offer to hold meetings with school-based tuck shop operators on the nutritional value of different products being sold.

The department has urged parents, guardians and caregivers are urged to be on high alert and to monitor the food items children consume and most importantly to verify the source of such items.

ALSO READ: 24 Mpumalanga pupils hospitalised after allegedly eating spaza shop snacks