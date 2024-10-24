Tembisa school pupils discharged from hospital after falling ill from suspected food poisoning

This is not the first incident of alleged food poisoning in the province.

Six of the 16 pupils from Emmangweni Primary School in Tembisa have been discharged from nearby hospitals following another suspected food poisoning incident.

The Gauteng Education Department of Education (GDE) said a group of pupils at the school experienced dizziness and vomiting after allegedly eating atchaar, which they bought from other pupils at the school.

Atchaar

Gauteng Education Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said preliminary reports indicate that two grade 7 pupils from the school reportedly admitted to selling the atchaar on behalf of a woman who is a Community Work Programme (CWP) member.

“Emergency services responded swiftly and transported all 16 affected learners to different medical facilities. Parents were promptly informed about the situation and accompanied their children to the respective medical facilities.

ALSO READ: Food poisoning: More than 20 pupils ill after eating snacks from spaza shop in Bronkhorstspruit

“Accordingly, investigations into this incident are underway. The safety of all learners remains a top priority as the department works closely with health authorities to address the situation,” Mabona said.

Concerns

Gauteng Education Department MEC Matome Chiloane said the department is deeply troubled by the increasing number of foodborne illness cases reported in Gauteng schools.

“The health and safety of our learners is our highest priority. We are working closely with authorities to fully investigate the cause of this incident. We wish the affected learners a speedy recovery and will provide the necessary psycho-social support to the families and school community at large.”

Food poisoning

This is not the first incident of alleged food poisoning in the province.

Last week, at least 25 school pupils were rushed to hospital after allegedly consuming food from a spaza shop in Bronkhorstspruit.

In Naledi in Soweto, six pupils died after eating after snacks allegedly purchased from a spaza shop.

Food poisoning incidents in public schools are getting out of hand with about 150 pupils hospitalised across the country in less than two months.

ALSO READ: Foreign spaza shop owners should get their own tax, Parliament told