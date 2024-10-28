Two suspects arrested in connection with KZN teacher’s murder

An inmate alleged to be behind the hit was also nabbed.

KwaZulu-Natal police have made arrests in connection with the murder of a 46-year-old teacher who was shot dead in front of her pupils and colleagues in July.

Police said members of the provincial serious and violent crimes unit arrested two suspects who have been positively linked to the murder of the 46-year-old teacher, who was killed at Phikiswayo Primary School at Richmond Farm in Ntuzuma on 29 July.

Arrests

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said investigations have managed to connect an inmate as the possible mastermind behind the murder.

“On that day, a man entered the school premises and requested to see the woman. The suspect went straight to the victim and shot her multiple times and fled from the scene.

“She was declared dead at the scene and after police established she could have been assassinated because she was a witness on a matter concerning an inmate at the Westville prison, the matter was handed over to the Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes unit,” Netshiunda said.

ALSO READ: Armed robbers killed in shootout with police on R59 in Alberton [VIDEO]

Netshiunda said officers also managed to identify two other people allegedly involved in the crime — the suspected shooter and the person believed to have played the role of a spotter were arrested last week.

Investigations

“Investigations continued and on Friday, 25 October 2024, a firearm believed to have been used to kill the teacher was found at the residential premises of the suspected trigger puller. The jacket which he was wearing during the commission of the crime was also found.

“Preliminary investigations have revealed that the firearm was robbed from its licensed owner during a robbery at Sherwood in Sydenham in April 2023,” Netshiunda said.

Netshiunda added that the suspects, aged 36 and 41 years old, will appear in the Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

“The already incarcerated suspect will also be charged accordingly and will appear before court in due course,” Netshiunda said.

ALSO READ: Police arrest 8 licencing officials and agents for driving licence fraud