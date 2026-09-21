Condolences pour in as judiciary mourns the passing of former Judge Frans Kgomo

Dedicated most of his years to the justice system.

Born on 13 November 1950, Judge Nare Frans Kgomo dedicated most of his years to the justice system, he served in various capacities before his elevation to the Bench.

He was appointed to the Limpopo Division of the High Court on 28 November 2016, where he served until his discharge from active service on 1 October 2022.

He rose through the ranks of the judiciary over several decades.

The Office of the Chief Justice (OCJ) has expressed its condolences to the family and friends of the late Kgomo.

The start of his career:

In 1974 after he completed his studies he then joined the department of justice where he served as a public prosecutor, sheriff/messenger of the Court, court interpreter, clerk of the court and later as a magistrate for six years before going into private practice.

The moving between jobs was a bit unusual, but this is what made him a strong judge.

He served his articles as a candidate attorney at the law firm of Ephraim Makgoba, who later became Judge President of the Limpopo division