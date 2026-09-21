BREAKING: Police make breakthrough in Dawn Park murder case

The spate of killings has raised fears of a serial predator operating on Gauteng's East Rand.

Gauteng police have struck a major breakthrough in the chilling series of women’s murders, arresting three suspects in connection with the ninth victim, a move the South African Police Service (Saps) says signals its relentless drive to bring the killers to justice.

The semi-naked body of the woman was found on the streets of Dawn Park last week, wrapped in a sheet, adding to growing concerns surrounding the recent discovery of women’s bodies.

The series of murders, which has sent shockwaves throughout the country, claimed the lives of five women in Kempton Park, two in Olifantsfontein, one in Kwathema, and one in Dawn Park.

Arrest

Three suspects, comprising of one man and two women, were arrested over the weekend by members of the Gauteng Murder and Robbery Unit in connection with the murder.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athleda Mathe said the trio is expected to appear today before the Boksburg Park Magistrates’ Court.

Investigations

Acting Saps National Commissioner Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane, said police are seized with all nine murder cases, with each case receiving priority attention.

“We remain committed to ensuring that these investigations are pursued with the urgency and determination they require. Our investigators are following all available leads and are working tirelessly to bring those responsible to justice,” said Dimpane.

Mathe said further details regarding the case will be ventilated in court today.