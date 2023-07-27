Cop arrested for submitting fake sick note to her boss

By Devina Haripersad

A female constable from Selosesha Public Order Policing and her civilian boyfriend found themselves on the wrong side of the law.

The pair was arrested for fraud in Thaba Nchu in the Free State after submitting a fake sick note to her employer.

According to police reports, the incident took place on the 17 March 2023 when the Constable submitted a supposed doctor’s note claiming to be ill.

Fraudulent sick note

The note, allegedly from a private practice where her boyfriend works as an agent for circumcision, was intended to excuse her absence from work.

However, suspicions were raised and an anti-corruption investigation was launched to delve into the authenticity of the sick note.

Boyfriend created fake document

Police spokesperson, Sgt Mahlomola Kareli, confirmed that the investigation revealed the note was, in fact, a false document and it was alleged the boyfriend had played a significant role in its creation.

“The 31-year-old constable and her 47-year-old boyfriend were subsequently apprehended on 27 July 2023 and brought before the Selosesha magistrate court to face charges of forgery and uttering.

“It was revealed during the court proceedings that the boyfriend had allegedly forged the doctor’s signature on the false sick note,” he said.

Both accused individuals were granted bail set at R1 000 each, and the case was adjourned until 14 August 2023 to allow further time for investigation and evidence gathering.

Investigation continues

The South African Police Service (Saps) has emphasised the importance of maintaining a high standard of professionalism and ethics within its ranks.

Kareli said instances of misconduct and criminal behaviour by police officers are taken very seriously and authorities remain committed to conducting thorough investigations and bringing those responsible to justice.

Earlier last month, a 26-year-old police constable who was serving with Lentegeur Detectives was arrested by the Provincial Anti-Corruption Unit on charges of defeating the ends of justice.

‘Under his watch’

According to reports, the alleged incident occurred in April 2023 when the constable was transporting an individual who had been linked to a known drug house in the area.

Other police members in the vicinity intended to search the person but the constable intervened and dissuaded them, claiming the person was under his watch.

Despite the constable’s interference, the police proceeded with the search, resulting in the discovery of cocaine in the individual’s possession, leading to his subsequent arrest.

Following an investigation into the matter, the case docket was submitted to the Department of Public Prosecution, leading to the issuance and execution of a warrant of arrest on 28 June 2023.

On the same day, the constable appeared in court and was granted bail set at R1 500.

The case has been remanded to 12 July 2023 at Mitchells Plain Magistrates’ court where a Regional Court date will be scheduled for further proceedings.