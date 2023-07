The Municipal Employers and Civil Servants Union (Mecsu) has laid criminal charges against a senior Ekurhuleni municipal employee for allegedly misrepresenting his qualifications. It laid the charges in June after a municipal inquiry did not yield the recourse it sought. In documents seen by Saturday Citizen, Mecsu general secretary Vukile Mlungwana alleged that Ekurhuleni divisional head of labour relations, Xolani Nciza, misrepresented his qualifications and deliberately misled the municipality into employing him, and then earning a promotion to his current senior position. Ekurhuleni city spokesperson Zweli Mkhize confirmed that a complaint had previously been laid by Mecsu. “An investigation was...

