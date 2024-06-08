Counterfeit goods worth R400m seized over eight months in SA

The South African Police Service (Saps) have seized over R400 million worth of counterfeit and illicit goods during various takedown operations in different parts of the country.

The police spokesperson, Amanda Van Wyk said the national counterfeit good unit was serious about clamping down on the sale of illicit goods in different parts of the country.

She said the counterfeit unit was established in November last year and has been successful in different operations.

“The South African Police Service remains relentless in its pursuit to dismantle and dislodge the trade in counterfeit and illicit goods nationwide,” she said.

Fake goods in Johannesburg

Van Wyk said on Friday the unit seized counterfeit goods with an estimated value of R5.8 million in a recent operation in the Johannesburg CBD.

She said police arrested two Ethiopian nationals for the contravention of the Immigration Act No. 13 of 2002 during this operation.

Two Chinese nationals were also arrested in connection with the sale of fake goods.

“Nearly 7000 counterfeit items imitating well-known brands were seized which included sports apparel, clothing, shoes, perfumes, sunglasses, watches and bags,” Van Wyk said.

Van Wyk said the sting operations comprised of different law enforcement agencies including government departments and the South African Revenue Services (Sars).

“The team comprised of Saps members from various specialized units, officials from the South African Revenue Services, Gauteng traffic’s saturation unit, brand protectors, crime prevention wardens and private security,” she said.

Johannesburg CBD raids

Earlier this year, areas such as Bree Street in the Johannesburg CBD and Fordsburg were focused on by the police’s counterfeit unit and counterfeit goods worth millions were seized.

Some counterfeit shops in Johannesburg CBD have become popular for offering fake goods that are identical to the legitimate products which some consumers find expensive.

Small street in the Johannesburg CBD has also become known for the sale of counterfeit goods. These include goods such as watches and suites.

The City of Johannesburg has had its own raids on various shops in the Johannesburg CBD as part of efforts to enforce municipal by laws.

