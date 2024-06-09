Law enforcement uniforms confiscated in drug raid

It comes days after a Nigerian foreign national was arrested in the North West for alleged drug dealing.

Northern Cape police confiscated drugs, money and uniforms believed to be that of law enforcement in a weekend raid.

The search took place in the early hours of Saturday morning in Boitshoko, Postdene, Maranteng, Newtown, Greenfield and Carnation in Postmasburg, following information gathered on suspected illicit drug dealing in the area.

Three men between the ages of 24 and 36-year-old were arrested for possession of drugs. A 40-year-old suspect was also found in possession of stolen property and drugs.

The suspects will appear in court soon.

Car chase leads to alleged drug dealer arrest

It comes days after Mmabatho Visible Policing members in the North West arrested a 26-year-old Nigerian foreign national.

He is due to appear in the Molopo Magistrates’ Court in Mmabatho on Monday for possession and dealing of drugs.

“According to reports, the team kept observation along Bray Road where they spotted the suspect’s vehicle; a white Volkswagen Polo with a Gauteng Province registration number.

“A car chase ensued after the suspect ignored the police‘s instruction to stop.

“The determined team eventually stopped the vehicle and conducted a search, which led to the discovery of 43.8 grams of crystal meth and mandrax tablets with an estimated street value of R16 000-00.

“The suspect was then arrested. Moreover, the team confiscated the suspect’s vehicle,” police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said.

An arrest in Strand

On Sunday, Western Cape police’s Anti-Gang Unit raided a property in Strand reported to be a hotspot for gang activity.

“Upon arrival, they restrained the occupants, searched the entire premises, and confiscated a firearm with ammunition and drugs.

“They arrested an adult male on charges of possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition and possession of drugs,” Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi explained.

The man is expected to appear in the Strand Magistrates’ courts soon.