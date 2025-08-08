‘South Africa must never allow deaths of freedom fighters to be in vain,’ says Mashatile

Mashatile said the ANC would continue to honour the country's freedom fighters.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile says South Africa must never allow the death of freedom fighters to be in vain as the country progresses on a path of healing and protecting its democracy.

Mashatile was speaking during the unveiling of a bust of former uMkhonto WeSizwe operative Mbulelo Ngono in the village of Lurhwayizo, Willowvale, in the Eastern Cape on Thursday.

The freedom fighter was presumed dead around 1988 after he was abducted by the South African Security Police from Lesotho. Since then, it is unknown what happened to him.

Mashatile said the courage shown by freedom fighters should be extended towards the government’s priorities, which he said include inclusive growth, job creation, reducing poverty and the high cost of living and building an ethical state.

“We will forever remember their selflessness, courage, and commitment to fighting for the rights and freedoms of all in our nation. In all of them, we saw a steadfast drive and courage in the face of adversity, demonstrating great bravery, strength, and determination under very challenging circumstances.”

‘Hero’

Mashatile said Ngono was a heroic Umkhonto weSizwe soldier, who demonstrated “amazing fortitude” during a 36-hour combat in 1987.

“His bravery and commitment to the fight for equality and freedom have left an everlasting impact on our country’s history.

“His story exemplifies the sacrifices endured by countless heroes and heroines who relentlessly battled against oppression and injustice. His dedication to the Freedom Movement inspires us all, demonstrating the perseverance and drive that characterise our people’s spirit,” Mashatile said.

Remains

Mashatile added that the government is obligated to continue efforts until the Ngono family’s demand for the recovery, repatriation and reburial of the remains is ultimately met, allowing them to find closure.

“We are pleased that the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development, through the NPA (National Prosecuting Authority) Missing Persons Task Team, has been activated and that this is one of the cases they are currently investigating,” said Mashatile.

Freedom fighters

Mashatile said the ANC would continue to honour the country’s freedom fighters.

“The Constitution of the Republic of South Africa emphasises the importance of honouring those who have sacrificed their lives for the country, acknowledging past injustices, respecting those who have worked to build and develop the country, and believing that South Africa belongs to all its citizens, united in its diversity.”

Task team

He said the ANC-led government will forever honour the memory of these former MK Combatants and ensure that their legacy lives on.

“In honour of these brave individuals, we have established the Presidential Task Team on Military Veterans to resolve issues and needs brought to the attention of the Government, regarding Military Veterans’ benefits and assistance as well as to improve access to services for them.”

Mashatile said the unveiling of the Mbulelo Ngono Bust must be a reminder of where “we come from as a country as we face the current challenges.”

