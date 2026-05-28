Four teenagers killed, one seriously wounded in Motherwell mass shooting

No suspects have been arrested yet. Authorities are now turning to the public for help.

A targeted attack left four young men dead and one fighting for his life after gunmen opened fire inside a house in Motherwell, Gqeberha.

The victims, all aged 17 and 18, were found with gunshot wounds to their heads.

The South African Police Service (Saps) in Gqeberha is working around the clock to investigate the murders of four people following a shooting at a house in Mnenga Street, NU10, Motherwell, on Wednesday, 27 May 2026.

The attack, which left four teenagers dead and a fifth injured, has sent shockwaves through the community.

According to police, the alarm was raised shortly after 1:30pm when Saps Motherwell received reports of a shooting at the address.

When first responders arrived, they found a devastating scene.

“On arrival, first responders found five males inside the house,” police said.

Four were discovered in the lounge, each with a gunshot wound to the head – two were unresponsive, while two were still gasping for breath.

“A fifth male was found unresponsive in the bedroom, also with a gunshot wound to the head,” according to police.

A community in shock as paramedics fight to save lives

Metro Emergency Medical Services declared three of the victims dead on arrival.

“While paramedics attempted to resuscitate a fourth victim, he tragically also passed away at the scene,” police confirmed.

The fifth male, the only survivor, was rushed to the hospital for urgent medical treatment. All deceased are males.

“Their names will be released once next-of-kin notification has been completed,” police said.

Four murder counts opened as investigators piece together what happened

A murder case with four counts, as well as an additional count of attempted murder, has been opened at Saps Motherwell.

“The investigation is being handled by the SAPS Serious and Violent Crime Investigation Unit,” police confirmed.

Investigators are yet to establish a motive.

“The motive for the murders and the identity of the suspects are currently unknown,” police said.

Making the investigation even more challenging, according to police, is the fact that no witnesses have come forward.

Police appeal for anyone with information to step forward

Authorities are now turning to the public for help.

“Any person who can assist police with information that could help this investigation may contact the SAPS Serious and Violent Crime Investigation Unit detective, Lieutenant Colonel Sithole, on 082 457 2812,” police said.

Members of the public can also report information via Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or through the MySAPS App.

Authorities have given their word that the identity of anyone who comes forward will be protected.