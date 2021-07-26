Covid-19 update: SA records 9,718 new cases, 287 deaths

Cheryl Kahla

As of Sunday, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 2,377,823 with 9,718 new cases identified, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) confirmed, representing a positivity rate of 26.6%.

A further 287 Covid-19-related deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll in South Africa to 69,775. There are currently 149 865 active cases.

During the course of the pandemic, 2 158 183 people have recovered, which translates to a recovery rate of 90.8%. To date, 6 384 382 vaccines have been administered in South Africa.

An increase of 366 hospital admissions have been reported in the past 24 hours. There are currently 8,760 patients admitted at private facilities and 7,779 patients at public facilities.

Covid-19 in South Africa

At the time of publishing, Gauteng accounts for the majority of new cases (2,674, or 28% of the daily total), followed by the Western Cape with 2,444 cases (25%) and KwaZulu-Natal with 1,330 cases (14%).

Limpopo reported 820 new cases, while Mpumalanga had 809 and North WEst 619. In the Free State, 320 residents contracted Covid-19, along with 542 in the Eastern Cape and 160 in the Northern Cape.

“The total number of cases today (n= 9,718) is lower than yesterday (n= 12,056) and lower than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 11,818). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased”.

As of 26 July, South Africa is on an adjusted level 3 lockdown, with regulations to address, prevent and combat the current surge Covid-19, driven by the Delta variant.

Global Covid-19 statistics

At the time of publishing, Covid-19 is affecting 220 countries and territories. The global caseload now stands at 194,833,693, with the death toll at 4,175,129. Since the start of the pandemic, 176,771,522 patients have recovered.

The US is the worst affected with 626,762 deaths from 35,199,465. After the US, the hardest-hit countries are India with 420,996 deaths from 31,409,639 cases and Brazil with 549,999 deaths from 19,688,663 cases.

Russia reported 153,874 deaths from 6,126,541 cases while France recorded 111,622 deaths from 5,993,937 cases. South Africa is currently 17th on the list, preceded, in order, by Mexico, Poland, Indonesia, Iran, Germany, Spain, Colombia, Argentina, Turkey and the UK. (World Meters Info)

In other news, France’s parliament adopts legislation making vaccine passports a key part of daily life in the battle against Covid-19, after a compromise deal between lawmakers from the upper and lower houses.

As rising prices and the spread of new Covid-19 variants increase risks to the US economy, Federal Reserve officials are expected to maintain their easy money policies intended to help American companies and workers survive the pandemic damage.

Furthermore, Covid-19 lockdowns are likely to be lifted in two major Australian cities this week, authorities said Monday, as outbreaks of the Delta variant were brought under control. (AFP)

