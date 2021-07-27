Covid-19
Covid-19
Citizen reporter
1 minute read
27 Jul 2021
3:00 pm

Gauteng to increase vaccine sites, aims to get 100k people vaccinated daily

Citizen reporter

Gauteng has a total of 660 active vaccination sites in both the public and private sector facilities.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura visited the Witkoppen Clinic and Houghton drive-thru vaccination sites on Tuesday, 27 July 2021. Picture: Twitter/@David_Makhura

As Gauteng continues to expand its vaccination sites in a bid to get more residents inoculated against Covid-19, Premier David Makhura says the province plans to vaccinate at least 100 ,00 per day in the coming weeks.

“We aim to double our vaccination sites and increase vaccinations [in Gauteng] to 100,000 a day. Last week we reached 61,000 per day. We will achieve this by working with the private sector and social partners,” Makhura said.

ALSO READ: Another vaccination site launched in Thohoyandou

The premier was speaking on Tuesday following his visit to Witkoppen Clinic in Fourways, Johannesburg, where he was monitoring the vaccinations of citizens 35 years and older.

More than 10,400 people have been vaccinated since the site opened three weeks ago.

Makhura said the provincial government would work with the private sector to achieve its target of vaccinating more eligible residents.

He also visited a newly opened drive-thru vaccination site on 49 West Street in Houghton.

Gauteng’s vaccination sites

Gauteng has a total of 660 active vaccination sites in both the public and private sector facilities, with more sites being opened on weekends.

Although South Africa has passed the peak of the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the number of reported cases in Gauteng remains high.

The provincial health department urged residents to be very vigilant as the risk of a resurgence remained high.

“The risk of spreading the infection from person to person in the community is still very high. We should therefore avoid super spreader events which could easily lead to outbreaks and spark a resurgence.”

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe.

