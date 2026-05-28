60 taxis taken off the road in these areas last week

The Gauteng Provincial Government noted that during the operations 63 taxis were declared unroadworthy.

Efforts by the Gauteng Provincial Government to improve road safety and traffic law enforcement through high-impact stop-and-search operations have resulted in the Gauteng Transport Inspectorate (GTI) impounding over 60 taxis and discontinuing unroadworthy vehicles.

These intensified enforcement operations were conducted across the major metropolitan municipalities of Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni, and Tshwane from 18 to 24 May 2026, in collaboration with the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC).

Faulty taxis

A total of 63 minibus taxis were discontinued after serious mechanical defects were discovered, including faulty brakes, worn tyres, broken headlights and brake lights, and cracked windscreens, which pose significant risks to road users.

While a total of 48 private vehicles were impounded, including 29 in Ekurhuleni and 19 in Tshwane.

According to the Gauteng Provincial Government, the GTI continued its focus on major public transport corridors throughout the week-long operational cycle, where the following was recorded:

138 vehicles were issued with discontinuation notices for non-compliance with road safety regulations

200 manual infringement notices were issued, and

334 electronic infringement notices were processed through GTI’s e-Force devices.

Non-Compliance

67 minibus taxi operators were found driving without valid driving licenses, and 22 taxis were operating without valid license discs.

The operations that were conducted also targeted broader criminal activities, where six arrests were made for driving under the influence, interference with law enforcement officials, and attempted bribery.

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, emphasised that the department remains firm in its commitment to ensuring safer roads and restoring order within the public transport sector.

Mechanical Defects

Diale-Tlabela expressed concern at the number of vehicle mechanical defects that continue to place the lives of commuters and other road users at risk.

“We appeal to motorists and operators to ensure their vehicles are roadworthy and safe for the road.

“On the other hand, we commend the work of the Gauteng Transport Inspectorate and various traffic law-enforcement agencies involved for their dedication, vigilance, and decisive action in removing unroadworthy vehicles from public roads and apprehending offenders who undermine the rule of law.”