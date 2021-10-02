AFP

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:

– Killer Romania blaze –

A fire in a Romanian hospital has left nine virus patients dead in the latest tragedy involving the country’s crumbling medical infrastructure.

The blaze in the eastern seaside city of Constanta brings to 29 the number of patients killed in Romanian hospital fires in the last year.

– Africa’s worrying figure –

Just two percent of the population of half of African countries have been fully vaccinated, the World Heath Organization says.

– Russia’s new grim record –

Russia broke its record daily virus toll again for a fourth day running, with 887 reported dead as infections continue to surge.

– Syria infections rocket –

Virus cases are soaring to critical levels across Syria, officials told AFP, with the rebel-held north particularly badly hit.

– Finland to jab minks –

Finland is to begin vaccinating minks on fur farms with an experimental vaccine.

The mink is the only animal so far identified as being able to transmit Covid-19 to humans. All of Denmark’s 15 million or so minks were culled last year.

– Australia to open borders –

Australia will begin to reopen its borders “within weeks”, 18 months after its citizens were banned from travelling overseas without permission.

– Belgium divided –

People no longer must wear a mask in cafes, shops and restaurants in the Flemish north of Belgium but the rule is still being enforced in the capital Brussels and the French-speaking south.

– Mauritius welcome mat –

The Indian Ocean island nation fully opens its doors to international visitors hoping to rebuild its vital tourism industry after long months of isolation because of the pandemic.

– More than 4.7 million dead –

The coronavirus has killed at least 4,780,108 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP compilation of official data.

The US is the worst-affected country with 697,695 deaths, followed by Brazil with 596,749, India with 448,339, Mexico 277,505 and Russia 208,142.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were the US with 2,694, followed by Russia with 887 and Brazil with 627.