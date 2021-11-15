Covid-19

Doubts cast over whether SA will reach herd immunity by end of 2021

Government’s 70% herd immunity target requires more than 39 million adults to receive their Covid-19 vaccines. 

14-year-old Mia Aitken recieves her Covid jab at the Centurion Virgin Active vaccination site as the Department of Health commences with vaccinations for children between 12 and 17 years old, 20 October 2021. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The race for South Africa to reach herd immunity by the end of 2021 may not yield as positive results as was previously anticipated. 

On Friday, during a vaccination social mobilisation campaign in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, deputy president David Mabuza acknowledged his uncertainty as to whether the country will reach the 70% herd immunity sweet spot. 

“It looks far-fetched. I’m sure that we are going to revise our targets.”

As of Friday, over 13 million, or 33.21% of the adult population have received their Covid-19 vaccine. Government’s 70% herd immunity target requires more than 39 million adults to receive their jabs. 

“It’s quite clear that we’re left with a few weeks, and we are almost somewhere about 40% and 70% is a very tall order to reach.”

Mabuza reiterated the call to get everyone vaccinated, for the “prosperity of our country”, to save lives, and to put off as much as possible the imminent fourth wave of infections. 

“We should avoid the possible fourth wave that may be deadly for all the people that are unvaccinated,” he stressed, adding the country had enough shots to cover all adults.

“There is no reason to stay away as vaccination days have been extended to ensure that all of us have access.”

Mabuza also pleaded with citizens to steer clear of fake news. 

“The primary objective of this vaccination programme is to protect lives, not to harm people. This very government must protect lives and it’s not this government that can harm its citizens.”

Once herd immunity is achieved, Mabuza said it was possible to fully open the economy and ensure that people’s livelihoods are secured.

“Everything rests with us. It is in our hands to ensure that we go back to normality.”

