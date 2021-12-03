Covid-19 update: SA breaches 3 million case mark, deaths at 89,944

Citizen Reporter

South Africa has breached the three million case mark after recording 16,055 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,004,203.

This increase represents a 24.3% positivity rate.

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (72%). Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal each accounted for 6% and North West 5%. Mpumalanga accounted for 4%; Limpopo 3% and Free State and Eastern Cape each accounted for 2%. Northern Cape accounted for 1% of today’s new cases.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 25 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 89,944 to date, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), a division of the National Health Laboratory Service, has announced.

19.646,423 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors.

There has been an increase of 279 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.

More children being hospitalised

The Omicron variant and fourth wave of Covid-19 infections has revealed a hair-raising statistic for the unvaccinated among us: more children are being hospitalised.

Public health specialist at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), Dr Waasila Jassat, addressed the media on Friday to explain why.

Jassat was asked during the briefing why so many children had been hospitalised since cases began to surge back in November 2021.

She said there were a few reasons the for spike in hospitalisations in general – among both adults and children.

At the start of a wave, more beds are available and patients who display mild symptoms may be admitted. Beds may not be available later on, and the figures will then decrease.

Anti-vaxxers at higher risk

While it’s still too early to say for certain if there is an immunity gap between vaccinated and unvaccinated citizens, unvaccinated children appear to be at higher risk.

The data from one hospital showed all children who were admitted had not been vaccinated. In fact, most of the children’s parents were unvaccinated as well.

Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla has therefore called on South Africans to heed the call and get the Covid-19, not only for their own safety but for their children’s safety as well.

Additional reporting by Cheryl Kahla