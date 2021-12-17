WATCH LIVE: Minister of health convenes Covid-19 health briefing

Cheryl Kahla

Minister of Health, Dr Joe Phaahla, and a panel of experts will host a virtual media briefing on government efforts in the fight against Covid-19 in South Africa.

As of Thursday, 17 December, 24,785 new cases have been identified in South Africa, bringing the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,255,816.

This, according to the National Institute For Communicable Diseases Of South Africa (NICD) represents a 30.9% positivity rate.

A further 36 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 90,262 to date.

Meanwhile, Phaahla called for responsible behaviour and stronger compliance with Covid-19 prevention and treatment protocols during the festive season.

This after the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) confirmed adjusted Level 1 lockdown restrictions will remain in place.

The NCCC deliberated on a number of recommendations tabled by the Department of Health, including the risks associated with festive season social gatherings.

Parties and weddings – among many other types of events – is considered as ‘super spreader’ events that could carry a huge risk of transmission of the virus.

Over the coming days, the health department will closely monitor the rising Covid-19 infections, hospitalisations, mortality and recovery rates which are largely driven by Omicron.

Minister Phaahla called on travellers – especially those who are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated – to get vaccinated before going on vacation.

Getting the jab would not only protect the individual but their friends and families as well. This, in turn, will reduce the spread of the virus, and curb further possible mutations.

Phaahla calls on everyone to follow all Covid-19 safety directives such as wearing masks at all times, sanitising regularly and keeping a safe distance.

