MEC Panyaza Lesufi tests positive for Covid-19

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is in isolation and receiving treatment after testing positive for Covid-19 on Friday.

“MEC Lesufi felt unwell last night and struggled to breathe, which prompted him to go test for Covid-19 this morning and his results came back positive,” announced the department in a statement on Friday.

“In addition to being previously vaccinated, he is currently self-isolating in his home and feeling better subsequent to him experiencing Covid-19 symptoms before testing.”

The department has advised people who have been in contact with Lesufi prior to him testing positive for Covid-19 to either monitor themselves for any flu-like symptoms or go get tested accordingly.

After receiving recommendations from the Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC) on Covid-19, the Department of Health has decided to stop contact tracing and quarantining for contacts of confirmed cases of Covid-19, with immediate effect.

The department on Thursday night published revisions to contact tracing, quarantine and isolation protocols.

According to the amended protocols, all contact tracing would be stopped with immediate effect, except in congregate settings such as prisons and old age homes where a number of people reside in close proximity.

All contacts of confirmed coronavirus cases must not be tested unless if they develop symptoms.

A circular released by the department stated: “All contacts must continue with their normal duties with heightened monitoring (daily temperature testing, symptom screening) of any early signs.

“If they develop symptoms then they should be tested and be managed according to the severity of the symptoms.”

With regards to the quarantining protocols, all quarantine is to be stopped with immediate effect for both vaccinated and unvaccinated contacts of confirmed cases of Covid-19.

No testing for Covid-19 is required irrespective of the risk exposure, unless the contact becomes symptomatic.

Additional reporting by Thapelo Lekabe