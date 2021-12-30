Hein Kaiser
30 Dec 2021
Covid-19

Omicron variant: Will it get worse?

Hein Kaiser

The WHO has warned that health systems may be overwhelmed in the months ahead.

Is Omicron mostly harmless or is the worst yet to come? That is the question nobody seems to be able answer right now. But the flip-flopping by the department of health on its proposed track and trace and isolation rules may hint at what is ahead for South Africa. The infection rate on both sides of the Atlantic continues to surge, hitting its highest levels since last March, last week. Now countries are in various permutations of lockdown in Europe and the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned of potential strain on healthcare systems and its potential severity. The department...

