Covid-19 update: SA reports 3,962 new cases and 139 deaths

Citizen Reporter

As of Thursday, the total number of positive Covid-19 cases reported in South Africa is 3.572,860, with 3,962 new cases identified in the past 24 hours.

This increase represents a 10.6% positivity rate, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), a division of the National Health Laboratory Service, has announced.

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng Province (23%), followed by Western Cape (21%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 17%; Limpopo accounted for 10%; Mpumalanga accounted for 8%; North West accounted for 7%; Free State accounted for 6%; Eastern Cape accounted for 5%; and Northern Cape accounted for 3% of today’s new cases.

“Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 139 deaths and of these, 31 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 93,846 to date,” said the NICD.

21.933,255 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors.

There has been an increase of 135 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.

#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 37,484 tests were conducted in the last 24hrs, with 3,962 new cases, representing a 10.6% positivity rate. A further 31 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 93,846 to date. See more here: https://t.co/3hODsgfRkG pic.twitter.com/tkuiRG8mnN— NICD (@nicd_sa) January 20, 2022

Covid-19: Latest global developments

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:

– Three million new infections per day –

The world recorded more than three million coronavirus cases per day on average between January 13 and 19, the latest AFP tally shows, with the Omicron variant fuelling new infections.

– France eases restrictions –

French Prime Minister Jean Castex unveils a gradual lifting of Covid restrictions, made possible by a vaccine pass that will be required for most public areas starting Monday.

– Austria approves mandatory jabs –

Austria’s parliament approves in a vote the introduction of mandatory Covid-19 vaccination, becoming the first European country to do so.

ALSO READ: Western Cape’s exit from Covid fourth wave ‘imminent’, says Premier Winde

– Record cases in Moscow –

Moscow reports a record number of new coronavirus infections over 24 hours, with 11,557 new infections, surpassing a previous record set last June.

– Africa cases plummet –

Cases of Covid have plummeted in Africa and deaths are declining for the first time since the Omicron-dominated fourth wave of the virus reached its peak, the UN says.

– Sweden eases quarantine –

Sweden eases its coronavirus quarantine rules to tackle staffing shortages in critical services as the number of cases of the Omicron variant in the country soars.

– Ski champion in doubt –

Poland’s world ski jumping champion Piotr Zyla is a doubt for next month’s Beijing Olympics, after the Polish Ski Association (PZN) says he has tested positive for coronavirus.

– More than 5.5 million dead –

The coronavirus has killed at least 5.563,359 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources on Thursday.

The United States has recorded the most Covid deaths with 857,778, followed by Brazil with 621,855, India on 487,693 and Russia 324,060.

Taking into account excess mortality linked to Covid-19, the WHO estimates the overall death toll could be two to three times higher.

Additional reporting by AFP