Reitumetse Makwea
Digital Intern
2 minute read
31 Jan 2022
6:30 am
Covid-19

Workplace experts grapple with vaccine mandate dilemma

One expert said things were not as simple as just an employee getting dismissed because they were not vaccinated.

Photo: Pedro PARDO / AFP
After the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) called on employers to address the issue of workers being reluctant to get vaccinated, experts said workplace vaccine mandates did not mistreat workers because companies had a legal obligation to protect and safeguard all its employees. Labour law consultant Tony Healy said some environments allowed for employees to work remotely, and to increase social distancing and ventilation, but in other environments it was not possible, which increased the potential of those employees being dismissed. “There are a number of things employers could do, and they are contained in the 11 June...

