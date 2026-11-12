ANC maintains it is the best choice for SA as NEC discusses coalitions

The ANC's meeting will adopt the party's preferred coalition models.

ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu says that despite the party’s poor election results, the ANC remains the best political choice for South Africans.

The ANC has taken a knock in this round of elections, declining by about 15% compared to the 2021 local government elections.

The party also took a knock in the 2024 general elections and fell below 50%, forcing it into a coalition with other parties.

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Better life for all

Bhengu briefed the media on Thursday at the Birchwood Hotel, where the ANC is having its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting to discuss coalition arrangements.

“Despite that decline, the ANC remains an organisation with clear policy positions that can improve the lives of all South Africans.”

Coalition talks

Bhengu said the ANC is engaging all political parties in the coalition talks.

“The meeting is to consider the outcome of the local government elections and give direction to the work of forming municipal governments.

“The decisions from the NEC will guide how we work with others to establish state councils and stable councils and put the priorities of our communities at the centre of municipal government,” she said.

Bhengu said the party, through its National Working Committee (NWC) and alliance partners, has already begun engaging some parties since Monday.

“This NEC will receive all the initial engagements with other political parties and consider the mandating guide for adoption. The guide will then set out the mandate for the ANC’s appointed negotiations team.”

Bhengu said the ANC is determined to develop coalition models that work best for residents in different municipalities.

Functional municipalities

She said municipal administrators should continue to provide services to residents as coalition talks continue.

“The work of municipalities must continue without any kind of interruption,” she said.

Working with the DA

Meanwhile, reports indicate that ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa suggested to his party members during an NWC meeting that a coalition with the DA in Johannesburg might not be a good idea.

According to The Sunday Times, Ramaphosa has asked them to explore options other than working with the DA.

This has not been officially confirmed.

Meanwhile, sources in the ANC have told The Citizen that the leadership of the party in Gauteng is in favour of an ActionSA-ANC arrangement in the three Gauteng metros.

ActionSA is among the top three parties in all three metros.

The party’s leader, Herman Mashaba, confirmed to The Citizen on Wednesday that his negotiations team has already met with the ANC and that talks are ongoing.

ANC blame game

While these talks continue, ANC leaders have been attacking each other in public over the disappointing results the party achieved in the latest round of elections.

The president of the ANCYL, Collen Malatji, has also challenged former president Thabo Mbeki to come to the NEC meeting and criticise President Cyril Ramaphosa and the top seven at that meeting.

Mbeki had challenged the leadership of the party to take accountability for the poor electoral outcomes.