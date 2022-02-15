Covid-19 update: Hospital admissions increase as 181 deaths reported

Citizen Reporter

As of Tuesday, 15 February, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 3,645,269 with 2,364 new cases identified, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) confirmed.

This represents a 7.7% positivity rate.

181 Covid-19 related deaths – of which 7 occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours – was reported, bringing the total number of deaths to 97,431.

There has been an increase of 110 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.

The total number of recoveries stood at 3,511,001 with a recovery rate of 96,3%. The country currently has 36,837 active cases.

22,723,984 tests in total have been conducted to date in both public and private sectors.

The total number of vaccines administered in the country so far stands at 30,555,190 as of 15 February.

Provincial breakdown

The majority of the new Covid-19 cases came from Gauteng (983), followed by Western Cape (374) and KwaZulu-Natal (326).

Mpumalanga (177) then follows, while Free State and North West recorded 131 and 123 new cases respectively.

Limpopo recorded 106 cases followed by Eastern Cape (101) and Northern Cape (43) had the lowest cases for Sunday.

Global developments

Scholz declines Kremlin test

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz refuses a Kremlin Covid test on a visit to Moscow just like French leader Emmanuel Macron, opting instead for a swab from one of Berlin’s own doctors.

No hard lockdown for Hong Kong

Hong Kong’s leader Carrie Lam says said she would not impose a mainland China-style hard lockdown as the city faces its worst virus wave to date.

Omicron tidal wave to hit Eastern Europe

The World Health Organization calls for increased vaccination efforts in Eastern Europe, warning that an Omicron “tidal wave” was heading eastwards.

Djokovic: ‘I’m not anti-vax’

Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic says he is not anti-vaccination but would rather skip Grand Slams than be forced to get a jab. The Serb was deported from Australia on the eve of last month’s Australian Open.

Japan economy up before Omicron

Japan’s economy rebounded in the last part of 2021, as virus restrictions were eased before the Omicron wave hit the country, new data shows.

Mask sales set to fall

After seeing sales of medical masks soar during the pandemic, US manufacturer 3M warns demand is expected to slow sharply this year.

Risk passes for Philippines

The Philippines is now at “low risk” from the pandemic as more people get vaccinated and hospital admissions drop, the government says.

Papua New Guinea opens up

Papua New Guinea is to reopen to vaccinated travellers from Wednesday, ending two years of strict border closures that virtually sealed off the Melanesian nation.

As does Mongolia

Mongolia opens its borders to fully vaccinated international travellers, rolling back curbs that have kept the country isolated for almost the same time.

Over 5.8 million dead

Coronavirus has killed at least 5,823,938 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources at 1100 GMT Tuesday.

The US has recorded the most Covid deaths with 922,473, followed by Brazil with 638,835, and India 509,358.

Taking into account excess mortality linked to Covid-19, the WHO estimates the true death toll could be two to three times higher.