Govt reduces time intervals between Covid-19 vaccine doses

The Department of Health announces changes on vaccination programme which will be effective from today, 21 February 2022 and 23 February 2022, Wednesday.

With the guidance by scientific evidence, the changes will help increase uptake to COVID-19 vaccine in South Africa.

All individuals older than 18 years of age, and have received one dose of COVID-19 Johnsons and Johnsons (J&J) vaccine, are reported to be eligible to receive a booster does of homologous vaccine, or a booster dose of Pfizer vaccine after a period of two months (60 months)

This change will take effect on Monday, today.

The government has changed the reduction of time interval between the first and second doses of Pfizer. Those who are vaccinated won’t have to wait 42 days to get their second dose, instead the government has reduced it to 21 days and this will take effect from Wednesday [this week].

According to the health department, those who are fully vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine will now be eligible for booster dose three months [90 days] after the second dose.

The previous waiting period was 180 days [six months]

“The decision regarding which vaccine to administer as a booster should be guided by

vaccine availability. Thus, if both vaccines are available at vaccination site,

homologous boosting should be preferred, unless the vaccine requests to receive a

heterologous or different booster dose, or has a history of experiencing an adverse

event following immunisation”, the Department of Health said in the statement.

Electronic Vaccine Data System (EVDS) will be updated to enable individuals who got their primary vaccine doses outside South Africa and are eligible for booster shots to be registered on the system to receive booster doses.

“More information regarding the date at which the functionality to record such doses on

the EVDS will be communicated once this is finalised and available on the EVDS”, the department said.

“Whilst the COVID-19 vaccination programme initially recommended a 14-day interval

between an individual receiving a COVID-19 vaccine and any other vaccination, this

is no longer required”, they concluded.

