Covid-19 update: SA records 989 new cases

Citizen Reporter

South Africa recorded 989 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, according to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).

The NICD said the new cases represents a 5.9% positivity rate.

The total number of laboratory-confirmed cases in South Africa now stands at 3,713,252. There are currently 13,732 active cases in the country.

One more death was also confirmed in South Africa, although the fatality did not occur in the past 24 to 48 hours. This brings the country’s total number of deaths to 99,966 to date.

The majority of new cases on Sunday are from Gauteng (37%), followed by the Western Cape (29%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 20%; Mpumalanga for 4%; the Eastern Cape and North West each accounted for 3%. The Free State accounted for 2%; while Limpopo and the Northern Cape had 1% each.

The NICD added that there was an increase of seven hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.