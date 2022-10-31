Health experts warn of a spike in Covid-19 cases in four provinces

Citizen Reporter

Health experts in the country have warned of a spike in Covid-19 cases in four provinces.

According to the department of health, provinces with a steady increase include the Eastern Cape, Gauteng, Limpopo and the Western Cape.

Speaking to broadcaster eNCA on Monday, Harsha Somaroo, Public Health Medicine Specialist at Wits University, said a higher number of tests have been performed in Gauteng since 2020.

High number in Gauteng

“In Gauteng, the number is climbing. Since 2020, there has been a higher number of testing done in Gauteng province, so we have routinely detected more cases compared to the other provinces.

“We do have a higher population compared to other provinces so we would expect more cases. In terms of the recent increase in the number of Covid-19 cases, one thing we think that might be associated with it is the recent school holidays in the beginning of October. “

She added that there might have been more interaction and gatherings during the holidays, which are a risk factor.

Less severe Omicron sub-variants

Last week, health department spokesperson Foster Mohale told the SABC that the department was observing an increase as a result of less severe Omicron sub-variants.

“We would like to appeal to all South Africans, unvaccinated and partially vaccinated, to protect themselves against this life-threatening disease with vaccines. The Department of Health (DOH) is working closely with the NICD and other scientists to closely monitor the situation,” Mohale said.

Figures

As of 26 October, South Africa has recorded 4.025,982 cases of coronavirus. The country has also reported 3.916,963 recoveries and 102,311 deaths.

WHO’s intervention

Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) –Accelerator has meanwhile launched a six- month plan as the world transitions to long-term Covid-19 control.

“As the world moves towards managing Covid-19 over the long-term, ACT-A will continue to support countries by providing access to vaccines, tests, and treatments. But as this plan lays out, we still have a lot of work to do to achieve equitable access to these life-saving tools, with health workers and at-risk populations as our top priority,” said WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

