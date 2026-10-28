Crime crisis spurs Saps reset as Cachalia launches police reform council

It comes amid high crime rates and damning revelations emerging from the Madlanga Commission,

Amid high crime rates and damning revelations from the Madlanga Commission, Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia has unveiled a new advisory council expected to play a central role in overhauling South Africa’s policing system and restoring public confidence in law enforcement.

The National Police Advisory Council (NPAC) recommended in the 2012 National Development Plan, will provide strategic and policy advice to the Minister of Police and the National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (Saps).

It comprises 14 members drawn from diverse fields, including law, finance, law enforcement, academia, and business.

NPAC

Cachalia spokesperson Kamogelo Mogotsi said the minister welcomed the inaugural workshop of NPAC, marking an important step towards strengthening strategic policy guidance and advancing policing reforms in South Africa.

The inaugural workshop aims to formally constitute the Council, orient members on its mandate and familiarise them with the Police Reset Agenda, among other key priorities.”

Crime levels

Addressing members, Cachalia emphasised the urgency of reforming policing in response to the country’s high crime levels and revelations emerging from the Madlanga Commission.

“A light has been cast on the darker side of policing and society. These developments have further deepened the trust deficit between the police and the communities they serve, undermining public confidence in policing.

“The police service belongs to the people of South Africa, and citizens have a legitimate expectation that the police will serve and protect them,” Cachalia said.

Saps reset

He stressed that the “Police Reset Agenda” has become necessary.

“At its core, the Reset Agenda is a programme of policing reform aimed at reshaping the SAPS to ensure that it delivers on its constitutional mandate, upholds the rule of law and restores public trust.

“We look forward to the Council’s contribution towards ensuring that the Police Reset Agenda translates into meaningful and measurable improvements in policing and, ultimately, safer communities for all South Africans,” Cachalia said.

Operational interventions

According to the Saps, the Reset Agenda encompasses critical institutional and operational interventions to strengthen the capacity, effectiveness and professionalism of the police force.

These include filling critical vacant posts, improving supply chain management processes, strengthening vehicle management, and addressing police infrastructure challenges by constructing new police stations and maintaining and upgrading existing facilities.